Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will post $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.22 billion to $13.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

