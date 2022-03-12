BMO Capital Markets Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Hold

Mar 12th, 2022

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

