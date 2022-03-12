BMO Capital Markets Lowers Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Hold

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

ITP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

