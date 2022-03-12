Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $442.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.70 million and the lowest is $429.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $437.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

OII opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 3.04. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 118,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 964,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

