Reviewing Widepoint (WYY) and Its Competitors

Widepoint (NYSE: WYY – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Widepoint to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Widepoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Widepoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Widepoint and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Widepoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Widepoint Competitors 383 1991 2958 58 2.50

As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given Widepoint’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Widepoint has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Widepoint has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Widepoint’s competitors have a beta of -9.93, meaning that their average stock price is 1,093% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Widepoint and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Widepoint $180.34 million $10.32 million 4.19 Widepoint Competitors $1.44 billion -$587,555.56 55.07

Widepoint’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Widepoint. Widepoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Widepoint and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Widepoint 10.08% 2.38% 1.21% Widepoint Competitors -361.66% -41.93% -6.47%

About Widepoint (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

