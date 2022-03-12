Head to Head Review: Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) vs. Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha 78.96% -13.50% 143.69% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -72.93%

Volatility and Risk

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha $1.28 million 0.01 -$570,000.00 ($0.02) -0.02 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 25.84 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Generation Alpha has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Alpha, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distribution of digital lighting equipment. It focuses on the research, design, and manufacturing of advanced, energy efficient indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by Alan Lien and Alvin Hao on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, CA.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

