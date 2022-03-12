BrightView Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrightView in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get BrightView alerts:

BV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 70,582 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BrightView by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.