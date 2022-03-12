First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.