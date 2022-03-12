Liberum Capital Raises Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target to GBX 220

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 205.30 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SBI opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Sourcebio International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.23.

In related news, insider Christopher Mills sold 14,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total value of £21,946.50 ($28,755.90).

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

