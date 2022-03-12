Brokers Issue Forecasts for Schlumberger Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.90 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

