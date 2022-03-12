Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

SWN opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

