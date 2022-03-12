Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective on the stock.

LON:NFC opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -252.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,154.62. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.69).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

