Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) price objective on the stock.
LON:NFC opened at GBX 1,235 ($16.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -252.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,154.62. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,350 ($17.69).
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
