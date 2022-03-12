Berenberg Bank Cuts Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 920

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($12.32) to GBX 920 ($12.05) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.33) to GBX 940 ($12.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.76) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 952.50 ($12.48).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 761.60 ($9.98) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 807.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 876.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 715.60 ($9.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.92). The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($32,555.03). Insiders have acquired 3,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,342 in the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

