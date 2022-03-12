Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,949,694 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.