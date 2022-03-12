Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $0.50.

HMSNF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

