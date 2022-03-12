MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.78 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MAG Silver by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

