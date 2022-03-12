Barclays Lowers Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 65

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 199.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 21.72 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £365.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.77. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.89 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23.

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,101.68). In the last three months, insiders bought 71,005 shares of company stock worth $2,484,305.

Capita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.