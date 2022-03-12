Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.47 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

