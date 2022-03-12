Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $528,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,676,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,044,000 after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 259,592 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

