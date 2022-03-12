Scotiabank Cuts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Cormark lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$18.06 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

