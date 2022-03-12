International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.56. International Baler shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.
International Baler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBAL)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Baler (IBAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for International Baler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Baler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.