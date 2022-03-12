Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $767.61

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 767.61 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 924 ($12.11). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 921 ($12.07), with a volume of 533,464 shares.

CLIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 740 ($9.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 914.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 767.61.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

