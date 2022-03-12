Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.83 and traded as high as C$2.23. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 4,541,459 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DML shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 83.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

