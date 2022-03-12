Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sono-Tek news, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $45,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

