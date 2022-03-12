Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCLAF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

