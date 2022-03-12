iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a growth of 479.8% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

