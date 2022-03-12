Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE opened at $9.87 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,936,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

