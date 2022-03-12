Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Reduced by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.23.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

