Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Farfetch Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Farfetch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Wedbush also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 10.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farfetch by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 97,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

