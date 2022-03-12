LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

LifeMD stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in LifeMD by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

