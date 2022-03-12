Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.64.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $232.49 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average is $190.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,724 shares of company stock worth $14,757,773 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.