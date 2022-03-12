Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $12.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $80.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 86.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

