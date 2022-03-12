Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Acerinox from €16.30 ($17.72) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Acerinox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.