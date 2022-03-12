TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of ABSSF opened at $25.42 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.