Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.00.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$18.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

