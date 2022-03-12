Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s current price.

LNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday.

LNR opened at C$51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.52. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$48.99 and a 1 year high of C$87.63.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

