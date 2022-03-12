Laurentian Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NHK. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

TSE NHK opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$75.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 103,500 shares of company stock worth $74,770.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.