Laurentian Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NHK. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday.
TSE NHK opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$75.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.
