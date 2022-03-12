Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.41.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.84. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

