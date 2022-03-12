Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.110 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.66.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,226. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average of $285.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

