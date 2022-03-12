Analysts Offer Predictions for THK Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for THK in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get THK alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. THK has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

THK Company Profile (Get Rating)

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.