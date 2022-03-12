Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Shares of CVNA opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

