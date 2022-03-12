Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.19.
CPG opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.64. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.
