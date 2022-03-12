Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACHR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

