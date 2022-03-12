Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.29.

TSE AFN opened at C$38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

