Assure (IONM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Assure to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assure stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. Assure has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

