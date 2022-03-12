Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.24 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

