William Blair Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALL. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

