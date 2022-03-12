Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Berry Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Berry stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Berry by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Berry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Berry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.