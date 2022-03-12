BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Acquires 83 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($404.56).

BP stock opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

Get BP alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($6.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.