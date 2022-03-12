Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Antonio Bossi Sells 172,414 Shares

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi sold 172,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £29,310.38 ($38,404.59).

Antonio Bossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Antonio Bossi acquired 172,414 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.10 ($33,886.40).

Shares of PPS opened at GBX 16.75 ($0.22) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.69. The stock has a market cap of £259.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

