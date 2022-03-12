Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,594 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get AxoGen alerts:

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $347.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AxoGen by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AxoGen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,213 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.